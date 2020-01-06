 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Gold soars to near seven-year high as Middle East tensions flare

Niall McGee Mining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Gold traded near a seven-year high on Monday as investors sought a traditional safe-haven investment amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

Gold futures traded as high as US$1,580 an ounce on Monday, the highest level since April, 2013, before closing at US$1,568.60. They are up US$45 an ounce already this year.

Prices have climbed almost 3 per cent since a U.S. drone strike killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Quds Force, an elite military and intelligence unit responsible for foreign operations, in Bagdhad on Friday. Gen. Soleimani was seen as the chief architect of Iran’s increasing military presence in the Middle East, and a growing threat to U.S. security.

Story continues below advertisement

Iran has vowed to strike back. In response to the threat of retaliation, U.S. President Donald Trump said he is prepared to attack a number of Iranian targets, including cultural sites.

Historically, investors have sought out bullion as a refuge in times of heightened global uncertainty.

“There will be another response in the next week or two, when Iran fires upon a U.S. vessel of some sort, or attacks a Saudi oil facility. They have no choice," said Dennis Gartman, former editor and publisher of the Gartman Letter, a daily market commentary.

On Sunday, Tehran said it is abandoning commitments made in 2015 to pare back its nuclear capabilities, meaning the country will now enrich uranium without restriction. Despite the move, Iran said it will continue to co-operate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is monitoring its nuclear program.

Even before its most recent run-up, the price of gold had risen about 20 per cent over the past 12 months, driven by a protracted trade war between the United States and China, and extremely low global interest rates. Since gold doesn’t yield anything, its attractiveness as an asset class goes up in a low-rate environment.

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner with CPM Group, said that while investors could hedge some of their equity market risk by owning securities other than gold, such as various derivatives on equities, currencies, or interest rates, gold is one of the few hard-asset alternative investments.

“There are alternatives to gold, but they are all paper-based,” Mr. Christian said. “Gold is the ultimate safe haven.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite renewed optimism over the price of bullion, gold stocks were mostly flat on Monday, with the TSX Global Gold Index ending the day down 0.1 per cent.

Vancouver-based B2Gold Corp. was the strongest performer, rising by 3 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In a note to clients, Fahad Tariq, analyst with Credit Suisse, said that he doesn’t expect the increase in the commodity price to change much in terms of how senior gold companies operate, with the focus to remain on generating free cash flow and returning capital to shareholders.

“A return to the last bull cycle trend of costly M&A and expansion projects seems unlikely at this time given the investor focus on capital disciple,” he wrote.

Mr. Tariq added that historically the stocks that do best in a rising gold price environment are the intermediate producers.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies