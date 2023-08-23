Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and UBS have reached a $499 million settlement of an antitrust lawsuit by investors who accused them of conspiring to stifle competition in the stock lending market.

The settlement was disclosed on Wednesday in a filing in Manhattan federal court, and also covers EquiLend, a joint venture between the defendants.

Credit Suisse, now owned by UBS, reached a related settlement of about $81 million last year. Bank of America remains a defendant, court papers show.