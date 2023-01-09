A box containing issues of Now Magazine, in Toronto, on March 31, 2011.Fernando Morales/The Globe and Mail

Online media company Gonez Media (GMI) says it has acquired Now Magazine. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Now Magazine published its last print edition last year, but has maintained its website.

GMI says it plans to relaunch the publication it under the Now banner in a digital-only format on Jan. 17.

It says the publication will have a major reporting focus on arts, music and entertainment, harking back to the publication’s roots as an alt newspaper.

Now will also create content on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Gonez Media is the producer of the Brandon Gonez Show and News You Can Use which air on YouTube.