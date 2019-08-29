Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs partners with Teachers to form infrastructure company

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is partnering with Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs to form a new company to invest in infrastructure projects that use advanced technology.

In March, The Globe and Mail first reported that Sidewalk Labs, a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet Inc., had entered into preliminary agreements with financing partners for infrastructure projects associated with its proposed smart-city development on Toronto’s downtown eastern waterfront.

Sidewalk confirmed the partnership, to be called Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, Thursday morning in an e-mail; the Wall Street Journal reported that the new infrastructure holding company would focus on projects requiring more than US$100-million in equity. Sidewalk spokesperson Keerthana Rang said the new company would invest in “technology-enabled” infrastructure across North America.

“This gives cities an opportunity to deploy next-generation infrastructure that would ordinarily be difficult to fund,” Ms. Rang wrote. Examples of such tech-centred infrastructure would include stormwater-management and dynamic-traffic-management systems that Sidewalk Labs has outlined in its proposals for Toronto.

Teachers referred questions to an external communications agency working for the new company, which declined to comment on the record.

The new company marks a crucial step toward financing Sidewalk Labs’s ambitions for the Toronto waterfront. The urban-planning firm won the right to plan and potentially build a 12-acre site at the foot of Parliament Street in 2017, promising to build a community “from the internet up,” including some infrastructure.

In June, Sidewalk Labs unveiled a much broader $1.3-billion vision for Toronto that asked for the right to help plan a plot 16 times larger than it had originally been awarded by the tripartite development agency Waterfront Toronto.

While the company had always suggested it needed more than 12 acres to implement new kinds of technologies in urban environments, the 1,524-page plan raised concerns, including from Waterfront Toronto, that its demands were aggressive.

The agency has not yet even given its final approval for the original 12-acre neighbourhood proposal, dubbed Quayside; a board vote is expected by early 2020. Earlier in August, Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk Labs said they had also reached an agreement that would allow the formed to terminate the arrangement by the end of October if they did not come to an agreement on the project’s scale, government commitments and policies.

In an internal Sidewalk report to parent company Alphabet Inc. last November, the company said it had completed seed financing for infrastructure plans, and had entered into preliminary agreements with external investors. The company also wrote in the document that it had “discussed general capital structure with the [Canada] Infrastructure Bank.” The Bank confirmed it had had preliminary discussions with Sidewalk.

In March, Sidewalk Labs’s chief executive officer Dan Doctoroff confirmed that the company was “fairly far along” in creating an investment company to “finance next-generation infrastructure,” but declined to comment on the identity of potential investors.

A job posting for the new team on LinkedIn casts infrastructure investment as an asset class that "has been resistant to innovation, resulting in many traditional infrastructure investors mispricing the risks of technology disruption and failing to capitalize on new infrastructure opportunities enabled by technology.”

With a file from David Milstead

