Google and YouTube parent Alphabet Inc. began laying off employees in Canada on Monday, more than two weeks after the California-based internet giant said it would chop 12,000 workers worldwide in a cost-cutting measure.

On Jan. 20, Alphabet and Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai announced 6 per cent of all staff would be cut by the global technology company in the coming days. While layoffs in the United States were effective immediately, hundreds of thousands of tech workers outside the U.S., including in Canada, had yet to be informed as of early February about whether their jobs would be affected by the cuts.

On Monday, layoff notifications were sent to staff at Canadian offices, Google spokesperson Lauren Skelly said in a statement to The Globe and Mail.

Ms. Skelly declined to say how many Canadian staff are being cut by Alphabet or what their severance packages will look like, but she said “Canada remains an important priority market for Google.”

Alphabet employs about 2,500 or so staff in Canada.