Open this photo in gallery: The Great-West Lifeco headquarters in Winnipeg is seen in this file photo.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Canadian insurer Great-West Lifeco Inc. GWO-T is offloading U.S. wealth manager Putnam Investments to investment giant Franklin Templeton in a deal valued at US$1.8-billion, a fraction of what the insurer initially paid for the operation.

The two asset managers announced Wednesday that Franklin Templeton will initially pay Great-West Life US$950-million to US$1-billion in a combination of cash and stock. Franklin Templeton will issue 33.33 million shares to Great-West at closing and $100-million in cash six months after closing.

Great-West’s shares will represent a 6.2-per-cent ownership stake in parent Franklin Resources Inc., and it has agreed to hold at least 4.9 per cent of Franklin Resources for at least five years.

The deal, which is expected to close at the end of the fourth quarter, will also see the insurer form a strategic relationship with Franklin, allocating $25-billion of client assets into Franklin’s specialist investment products within 12 months of closing the deal.

An additional payment of up to $375-million will be paid between three to seven years after close, depending on the growth of the partnership, the companies said in a release.

Great-West Lifeco, which is a subsidiary of financial behemoth Power Corp. of Canada, purchased Putnam for $4.6-billion in 2007 to expand its U.S presence. At the time, Putnam managed about US$192-billion in assets but struggled with performance and investor redemption in the years following the financial crisis, Now, the company manages about US$170-billion in assets.

“Although we had no indication that a sale of Putnam was imminent, it is also not a total shock given years of struggling performance at the asset manager along with veiled management comments that a sale was certainly a strategic option,” Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman wrote in a research note.

While the U.S. fund manager did see some positive sales progress throughout 2020 and 2021 as investors flooded funds with COVID savings, Putnam fell back into redemptions as the industry saw investors begin to pull money out of funds in 2022, Great-West chief executive Paul Mahon, said in an interview with the Globe.

“We acquired Putnam at a difficult time just as the [2008] financial crisis was setting in, so obviously there was a bit of a reset at that point in time,” he said.

“There was a bit of a dislocation in markets in the last couple of years as we got into COVID and the net impact of that was the industry went into outflows and Putnam followed that same stream. So while we were seeing good progress around 2021, we believe that as Putnam went into outflows, the best move really was to look to a transaction to unlock value and to get it to scale.”

In recent years, Mr. Mahon has been on a U.S. spending spree focused on building the company’s presence in the U.S. retirement industry through its subsidiary Empower Retirement.

In 2021, Empower spent $4.45-billion in its largest deal to buy the retirement business of Prudential Financial Inc. adding $364-billion in assets. In June, 2020, Empower purchased digital wealth manager Personal Capital for an initial US$825-million, with the potential to add US$175-million if certain growth metrics are met. The same year, Empower bought the retirement business of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., adding US$167-billion in assets and approximately 2.5 million clients to its roster.

Great-West Lifeco will keep its controlling interest in quantitative asset manager PanAgora, which Mr. Mahon says will be carved out from Putnam and reallocated under Great West Life.

