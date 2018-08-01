 Skip to main content

Great-West Life quarterly earnings grow 17 per cent

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Great-West Life quarterly earnings grow 17 per cent

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Insurance company Great-West Lifeco Inc. reports second-quarter net earnings grew by 17 per cent on increased sales and boosted fees.

The Winnipeg-based company says it earned $831 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with $585 million, or 59 cents a share, in the same period of 2017.

The insurer benefited from $60 million after-tax gain from the restructuring of U.S. financing as a consequence of U.S. tax reform and the refinancing of some debt.

Story continues below advertisement

For the first half of the year, Great-West Life’s net earnings were $1.56 billion, or $1.58 per common share, compared to adjusted net earnings of $1.33 billion, or $1.34 per common share for the same period last year.

Great-West Life is one of Canada’s largest insurance and wealth management companies and is part of the Power Corporation group of companies, one of Canada’s largest non-bank financial conglomerates.

In April, it signed a deal to acquire a strategic investment in Invesco Ltd. (Ireland), an employee benefit consulting and private wealth management firm for an undisclosed price.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.