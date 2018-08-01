Great-West Life quarterly earnings grow 17 per cent

Insurance company Great-West Lifeco Inc. reports second-quarter net earnings grew by 17 per cent on increased sales and boosted fees.
The Winnipeg-based company says it earned $831 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with $585 million, or 59 cents a share, in the same period of 2017.
The insurer benefited from $60 million after-tax gain from the restructuring of U.S. financing as a consequence of U.S. tax reform and the refinancing of some debt.
For the first half of the year, Great-West Life’s net earnings were $1.56 billion, or $1.58 per common share, compared to adjusted net earnings of $1.33 billion, or $1.34 per common share for the same period last year.
Great-West Life is one of Canada’s largest insurance and wealth management companies and is part of the Power Corporation group of companies, one of Canada’s largest non-bank financial conglomerates.
In April, it signed a deal to acquire a strategic investment in Invesco Ltd. (Ireland), an employee benefit consulting and private wealth management firm for an undisclosed price.
