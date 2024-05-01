Great-West Lifeco reports $960-million net earnings in first quarter of 2024

Great-West Lifeco Inc. GWO-T says it earned $960-million in the first quarter, up from $595-million a year earlier.

The Winnipeg-based company says it exceeded $1-billion in quarterly base earnings for the first time, building on strong momentum from 2023.

Net earnings per common share were $1.03, up from 64 cents during the same quarter last year.

The company says base earnings from its Canadian segment were $302-million, up from $278-million last year.

Meanwhile, base earnings in the U.S. rose to $286-million from $218-million.

Base earnings in the Europe segment were $204-million, up from $178-million.