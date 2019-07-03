Greater Vancouver housing sales fall to 19-year low as benchmark price dips below $1-million

Greater Vancouver housing sales fell last month to a 19-year low for June while the benchmark residential price dropped below $1-million.
Sales of detached homes, condos and townhouses totaled 2,077 in June, down 14.4 per cent compared with the same month in 2018 and 34.7 per cent beneath the 10-year average for June, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Wednesday.
It marked the lowest number of transactions for a June since 2000, when 1,985 properties sold that month.
The residential benchmark price, an industry representation of the typical home sold in Greater Vancouver, has declined month over month for the 13th consecutive time.
It slipped last month to $998,700, down from a record-high of nearly $1.1-million in May, 2018, and the lowest since May, 2017, according to the board.
The region’s benchmark price has tumbled 9.6 per cent over the past year.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.