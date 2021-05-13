 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Greyhound cancels last of its routes in Canada

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Greyhound bus is driven out of the bus terminal in Ottawa on May 7, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Regional bus company Greyhound Lines Inc. has permanently cancelled the last of its Canadian routes, blaming a lack of government aid, deregulation of the industry and competition from Via Rail.

The withdrawal from the Canadian market follows Greyhound’s 2018 decision to end bus service in Western Canada and Northern Ontario. The routes cancelled this week had been suspended over the past year amid stay-at-home orders and travel quarantines imposed because of the pandemic.

“Our service is reliant on the farebox,” Greyhound said in a statement. “We are not able to sustain operations with a significant reduction in ridership and the corresponding revenue loss.”

Story continues below advertisement

More than 400 workers – including 300 union members – will lose their jobs as a result of Greyhound’s pullout, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) said.

Barry Prentice, a transportation professor at the University of Manitoba, said national bus services in a country as large as Canada struggle because of factors such as the prevalence of car ownership and the low cost of a plane ticket. “That’s really hit the bus system,” Prof. Prentice said from Winnipeg.

The intercity bus industry is provincially regulated and, in some regions, has seen a gradual removal of exclusive operating rights. This has created openings for new players, Prof. Prentice said.

He said some small bus companies remain viable, pointing to independent coach lines that serve small communities from such cities as Thunder Bay and Winnipeg. “The notion of a coast-to-coast bus system – maybe that’s a day that has passed, at least for the moment,” he said.

John Costa, the international president of the ATU, blamed a lack of financial aid from the federal and Ontario governments for the cuts.

“They not only failed to provide COVID-19 relief for this hard-hit industry but ignored calls for many years for critical federal funding of Greyhound Canada and the entire struggling intercity bus industry and to stop the ruinous deregulation of intercity bus lines,” Mr. Costa said. “This is devastating news for the thousands of Canadians, especially those from Indigenous and First Nations communities, who have relied on Greyhound for transportation. Seniors won’t be able to visit their families, students won’t be able to get to school, and many others will be left stranded.”

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement that he is “disappointed” by the company’s decision. “We know that many Canadians depend on this service. We will work with our provincial partners to explore options to address this gap and provide Canadians with safe, reliable and affordable transportation across the country,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal NDP transport critic Taylor Bachrach said the loss of Greyhound service will hit the most marginalized, including First Nations people and seniors.

“The loss of all remaining Greyhound bus routes leaves many communities without affordable, safe passenger transportation,” Mr. Bachrach said. Without government action, rural Canadians will be increasingly cut off from jobs, health care and education, worsening the growing divide in rural and Northern Canada.”

Greyhound said the cancelled routes are Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal, Toronto-London-Windsor, Sudbury-Ottawa/Toronto, Toronto-Kitchener/Guelph/Cambridge, Toronto-Niagara Falls and Ottawa-Kingston.

Greyhound said that when the Canada-U.S. border restrictions are lifted it will resume service from Toronto to New York and Buffalo; Montreal to New York and Boston; and Vancouver to Seattle.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies