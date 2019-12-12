 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Grocer Empire Co. reports higher profit

STELLARTON, N.S.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Empire Co., the parent company of Sobeys and Safeway grocery stores, says its profit amounted to 57 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 2.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned $154.6 million in its latest quarter, up from a profit of $103.8 million in the same quarter last year.

The parent company of Sobeys and Safeway grocery stores says the profit amounted to 57 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 2, compared with a profit of 38 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Sales in what was the company’s second quarter totalled $6.44 billion, up from $6.21 billion last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Same-store sales excluding fuel increased 2.0 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Empire says it earned 58 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 40 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 57 cents per share and $6.47 billion in revenue according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies