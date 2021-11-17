Skip to main content
Susan Krashinsky Robertson

Grocery retailer Metro Inc. reported higher net earnings in the fourth quarter, even as sales decreased compared to last year’s surge in demand driven by COVID-19.

The Montreal-based retailer, which owns banners including Metro, Super C and Food Basics, reported net earnings of $194-million or 79 cents per share in the 12 weeks ended Sept. 25, compared to $186.5-million or 74 cents per share in the same period last year.

“As government restrictions eased over the summer, a portion of food consumption transferred back to restaurants however, our food sales continue to compare favourably to pre-pandemic levels,” president and chief executive officer Eric La Flèche said in a statement.

Metro’s sales fell by 1.2 per cent in the quarter, to $4.1-billion.

Grocery same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales changes not related to new store openings or closings – fell by 2.9 per cent in the fourth quarter. Grocery e-commerce sales were flat compared to last year, when the industry saw a massive shift toward online shopping during the pandemic that more than doubled Metro’s online sales.

Metro, which also owns the Jean Coutu drugstore chain, reported pharmacy same-store sales grew by 4.1 per cent, driven by higher prescription drug sales.

For the fiscal year ended Sept. 25, Metro’s net earnings grew to $825.7-million or $3.33 per share, compared to $796.4-million or $3.14 per share in fiscal 2020. Sales grew by 1.6 per cent to $18.3-billion.

