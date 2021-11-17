Grocery retailer Metro Inc. reported higher net earnings in the fourth quarter, even as sales decreased compared to last year’s surge in demand driven by COVID-19.

The Montreal-based retailer, which owns banners including Metro, Super C and Food Basics, reported net earnings of $194-million or 79 cents per share in the 12 weeks ended Sept. 25, compared to $186.5-million or 74 cents per share in the same period last year.

“As government restrictions eased over the summer, a portion of food consumption transferred back to restaurants however, our food sales continue to compare favourably to pre-pandemic levels,” president and chief executive officer Eric La Flèche said in a statement.

Metro’s sales fell by 1.2 per cent in the quarter, to $4.1-billion.

Grocery same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales changes not related to new store openings or closings – fell by 2.9 per cent in the fourth quarter. Grocery e-commerce sales were flat compared to last year, when the industry saw a massive shift toward online shopping during the pandemic that more than doubled Metro’s online sales.

Metro, which also owns the Jean Coutu drugstore chain, reported pharmacy same-store sales grew by 4.1 per cent, driven by higher prescription drug sales.

For the fiscal year ended Sept. 25, Metro’s net earnings grew to $825.7-million or $3.33 per share, compared to $796.4-million or $3.14 per share in fiscal 2020. Sales grew by 1.6 per cent to $18.3-billion.

