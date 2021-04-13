Retail magnate W. Galen Weston dies at age 80

W. Galen Weston, the patriarch of one of the country’s wealthiest families and one of the architects of modern food retailing in Canada, has died at the age of 80.
Mr. Weston, who had faced a long illness, died at home on Monday. He leaves his wife, the Hon. Hilary M. Weston, son Galen and daughter Alannah as well as four sisters, one brother and four grandchildren.
Through a long career in retail, food distribution and real estate, Mr. Weston helped to build the Loblaw, Choice Properties, Selfridges Group and Weston Foods brands, before retiring as chairman of George Weston Ltd. in 2016. Mr. Weston and his wife have also been known for their dedication to philanthropy.
Born Nov. 28, 1940, Mr. Weston was the youngest of nine children and scion of a family that had already been in the retailing business for nearly 60 years. His grandfather, George Weston, had opened his own bakery in 1882 after working as a baker’s boy selling buns door to door. His father, W. Garfield Weston, went into the family trade, buying up food companies during the Great Depression, building the business and moving to England. The family lived in Britain, Canada, and the U.S., depending on their father’s business activities at the time. Garfield and Lela Weston raised their three sons to learn about the business from the ground up. As a teenager, Galen had been sent to do jobs such as packing Christmas hampers at Fortnum & Mason, and washing photo pans in the grocery division’s advertising department. Later, during summer breaks while attending the University of Western Ontario, Mr. Weston continued his retail studies, working one summer at a German supermarket chain in which the family held an interest.
Mr. Weston left Western in 1961 and went to Dublin, where he bought a grocery store with money inherited from his grandmother. With guidance from older brother Garry, who managed the family’s Associated British Foods business in the UK, Galen built up the business in Ireland into a supermarket chain, called Power. He also bought department store Brown, Thomas & Co. and other assets.
It was while in Ireland that Mr. Weston first laid eyes on his future wife, Hilary Frayne – on a billboard, modeling Sheer Dynamite stockings – and decided he wanted to meet her. They married three years later, in 1966, in a lively Klondike-theme reception held at a family estate in the UK. The young couple’s starter home was a 17th-century castle south of Dublin called Roundwood Park. In January of 1972 they had a daughter, Alannah, and Galen Jr. was born later the same year.
In 1968, Mr. Weston was appointed to the boards of Associated British Foods and George Weston Ltd. In 1971, Galen’s father Garfield asked him to look into the Loblaw business, to determine whether it could be saved, or should be sold off or closed. The following year, he moved his young family to Toronto and was named CEO of Loblaw Companies.
The supermarket chain was in rough shape at the time. Mr. Weston recruited his friend and college roommate Dave Nichol – who would later become the recognizable pitchman for the Loblaw business and its President’s Choice private label, but at the time was working at consulting firm McKinsey. Mr. Nichol introduced Mr. Weston to his colleague Richard Currie, who was also brought on board. Together, the team closed 1,200 stores, shuttered unprofitable divisions, restructured the operations and paid down debt. Poaching talent from around the industry, they then set about revamping the entire look of the stores, with the help of designer Don Watt. Under his leadership Loblaw launched private label businesses that became a model for the retail industry across North America, including President’s Choice and No Name.
As a leader, Mr. Weston showed an attention to detail honed in his days working in the stores: he was known for making spot visits to Loblaw stores to check up on the operations – often on Saturday mornings, with the children in tow.
After shoring up the business, Mr. Weston led Loblaw’s expansion through the 1990s and early 2000s, buying up grocers such as Provigo and expanding the bakery business.
Mr. Weston also built up the family’s luxury retail business, in 1983 buying upscale Dublin department store Brown Thomas (in which he had held a stake since 1971), followed by Holt Renfrew in 1986, a high-end chain then due for an overhaul. In 2003, the family’s private holding company, Wittington Investments Ltd., announced a deal to buy a majority stake in luxury goods retailer Selfridges PLC for US$1-billion. Selfridges Group acquired a chain of luxury department stores called de Bijenkorf in the Netherlands in 2010, followed by Montreal’s prestigious Ogilvy department store chain the following year.
The Westons moved within a rarefied universe, throwing lavish parties and frequently summering at Fort Belvedere, an 18th-century manor in the Great Park of Windsor Castle, west of London, where King Edward VIII signed his abdication in 1936. The high-profile family’s wealth and ties to the royals made them a target: an IRA kidnapping attempt in 1982 was fortunately foiled when an informer tipped off the authorities. Police intercepted the would-be kidnappers at the Westons’ Irish estate, Roundwood Park.
Mr. Weston remained famously publicity-shy, guarding his family’s privacy closely over the years.
The couple were also dedicated to philanthropy, through the Weston Family Foundation, the Weston Brain Institute, and other organizations.
Mr. Weston took pride in Hilary’s term as the 26th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, from 1997 to 2002. He once quipped, “I may not be the man who accompanies Jackie Kennedy to Paris, but I am the man who gets to accompany Hilary Weston to Timmins, Kingston or Kenora.” They were married for 55 years.
Following his retirement, Mr. Weston’s children have also continued the family’s connection to the business. Alannah Weston is chairman of Selfridges Group, and Galen G. Weston is chairman and CEO of George Weston Ltd. and will soon return to leading Loblaw as president.
“My father’s greatest gift was inspiring those around him to achieve more than they thought possible. In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy,” Galen G. Weston said in a statement on Tuesday.
“The luxury retail industry has lost a great visionary,” Alannah Weston said in the statement. “His energy electrified those of us who were lucky enough to work alongside him to reimagine what customer experience could be.”
