Grocery store owner Metro Inc.’s profits grew by 9 per cent in the third quarter and sales rose slightly compared to the same period last year, even as lifting restrictions have caused some Canadians to venture out to restaurants more often.

The Montreal-based retailer, which owns store chains including including Metro, Food Basics and Super C, as well as Jean-Coutu drugstores, reported on Wednesday that a slight decline in gross margin in its grocery division was offset by stronger performance at its pharmacy locations.

Metro’s net earnings grew to $275-million or $1.14 per share in the 16 weeks ended July 2, compared to $252.4-million or $1.03 per share in the same period last year.

Like other grocers, Metro MRU-T is passing on rising food costs to shoppers: the company reported that its food basket inflation was 8.5 per cent. Metro’s internal inflation is based on a basket of frequently-purchased goods, but is not directly comparable with the Consumer Price Index that Statistics Canada uses to track inflation. According to Statistics Canada, grocery prices across the country rose by 9.4 per cent in June compared to a year earlier, slowing from a 9.7-per-cent jump in May.

Metro’s food sales kept pace with the third quarter last year, when grocery purchases were higher than usual due to the pandemic, and online food sales were flat compared to a 19-per-cent jump at the same time last year. Overall, sales grew by 2.5 per cent to $5.87-billion. Food same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not related to new store openings – were up 1.1 per cent. Pharmacy same-store sales, meanwhile, grew by 7.2 per cent.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.