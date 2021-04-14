 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Groups ask Ottawa to continue supporting small businesses

Chris HannayIndependent business reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jay Vallis, owner of Piatto Pizzeria and Enoteca, demonstrates how their pizza is made at their Guelph, Ont. location, on April 13, 2021.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Small-business groups are urging the federal government to keep up long-term assistance for independent businesses in next week’s budget as Ottawa plots a path to economic recovery.

The federal government, which tables its first budget in more than two years on April 19, has been responsible for the most extensive business supports in the pandemic. The most popular programs have been the wage subsidy, which has provided more than $73-billion to nearly 440,000 unique applicants, and the Canada Emergency Business Account, which has provided $46-billion in partly forgivable emergency loans to more than 500,000 small businesses. The rent subsidy, which got off to a rocky start last year, has dispersed a total of $2.6-billion since being retooled in the fall.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said economic recovery has been very uneven. For instance, while real estate or technology companies may be doing well, businesses that bore the brunt of public-health restrictions – such as food services or hospitality – have racked up large debts and laid off staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of the aggregate numbers for the economy as a whole really mask the carnage that is happening to certain sectors of the economy,” Mr. Kelly said.

He said one of the biggest requests from his members is to keep programs such as the wage and rent subsidies going long-term. Without continued support from the government, he said, small businesses could see a wave of bankruptcies in the summer and fall after the programs expire in June.

That call is echoed by other groups representing hard-hit sectors, such as Restaurants Canada, which has suggested the rent and wage subsidies should continue until at least April, 2022.

In addition to extending current programs, the CFIB has advocated for closing eligibility gaps. One of the largest gaps has been for small businesses that began operations after the pandemic got under way in March, 2020.

Jay Vallis, an owner of Piatto Pizzeria, had one of her restaurants fall through the funding cracks last year. The chain of eateries, which specialize in Neapolitan pizzas, was founded in St. John’s in 2010 and expanded across Atlantic Canada over the next decade. In 2018, Piatto gained its first foothold in the Ontario market with a location in Cambridge, and in 2019 the Vallis family signed a lease for another expansion into Guelph.

Open this photo in gallery

Ms. Vallis had one of her restaurants fall through the funding cracks last year.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Ms. Vallis said Piatto spent $600,000 on its restaurant in Guelph, which finally opened – after pandemic-fuelled construction delays – in August, 2020. Even with lower capacity owing to public-health restrictions, the restaurant had a good opening, she said. But when strict lockdowns in Ontario resumed and the pizzeria could only do takeout, revenue was down 80 per cent from its early months.

Because the Guelph restaurant wasn’t open in March, however, it has not been eligible for federal funds.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government has maintained over the past year that it can’t allow new businesses to access wage and rent subsidies because there is not a prepandemic baseline of revenue with which drops can be compared.

Ms. Vallis said that doesn’t make sense to her, as she could show them clear drops from when the restaurant was open in the fall to when it was closed by public-health order in the spring.

“I don’t understand why the government can’t see that as a drop,” she said.

She said the chain’s restaurants in Atlantic Canada have fared much better, in part because they can access federal programs, but also because of lower COVID-19 case counts and fewer days under lockdown.

Katherine Cuplinskas, a spokeswoman for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, said the government could not comment on any coming program changes or what was in the budget.

“The federal government continues to actively assess its support measures to ensure workers and businesses have the support they need,” she said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Other budget requests may be less costly to federal coffers.

Karl Littler, senior vice-president of public affairs for the Retail Council of Canada, said one of his group’s big requests is for the government to finally fulfill a 2019 campaign promise to eliminate credit card “swipe fees” that merchants must pay on federal sales tax. That promise has become more urgent during the pandemic, he said, as the number of credit-card transactions has risen dramatically because of falling cash payments and more online shopping.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies