Growing group of ex-GMP Capital shareholders to vote against restructuring offer

A second group of GMP Capital Inc. shareholders – including former chief executive Harris Fricker – are voicing opposition to the company’s restructuring plans, saying they will vote against the board’s proposal at a shareholder meeting next month.
The group, which includes 22 former GMP Capital and GMP First Energy employees and others whose names were not identified, announced on Monday that they will not support GMP’s plans to buy all of wealth manager Richardson GMP. The group will instead vote for the election of five new director nominees who were proposed last week by Kevin Sullivan, GMP’s co-founder and retired CEO.
“The GMP shareholders have grave concerns about the current governance of GMP and believe that their interests as shareholders of GMP have been disregarded by the existing GMP board in favour of the interests of the Richardson family,” the group said in a statement.
The revolt stems around GMP’s plans to restructure into a wealth management business by purchasing the 67-per-cent stake of its subsidiary Richardson GMP it does not already own. The remaining stake is owned by Winnipeg’s Richardson family and by a group of financial advisors from Richardson GMP.
That proposal is up for a vote on Oct. 6, and already both Richardson family and financial advisers that oversee about 97 per cent of RGMP’s client assets have indicated they are in support of the transaction.
But the deal also requires the support of the majority of the GMP Capital shareholders unaffiliated with the Richardson family.
Earlier this month, Mr. Sullivan and minority shareholder Anson Funds expressed concerns with the proposal, saying the deal significantly “undervalues GMP to the detriment of its shareholders.” Together, Mr. Sullivan, Anson Funds and the second group of opposed shareholders have about 27.4 per cent of the non-Richardson shares.
The new group of opposing shareholders have similar concerns to Mr. Sullivan, saying “GMP’s existing board has no vision or plan to create shareholder value at GMP." In addition, the group says that Mr. Sullivan’s nominated board “will do what is right and in the best interests of GMP and all its shareholders, not just Richardson Financial Group Limited.”
The group also includes former GMP executives Robert Weir and former GMP First Energy executives Bryan Lopushinsky and Trent Boehm.
