GTA-based mobile hair-care company for seniors gets back on the road

Haircuts on Wheels, a mobile hair-care company offering services to seniors and people with special needs, is getting back on the road in the Greater Toronto Area with Ontario’s reopening being moved up.
Kimberly Irwin, who started the company 12 years ago, has spent the better part of last week taking stock of inventory and making phone calls to regular clients, letting them know that she’s back in business. “When I’m phoning people to book an appointment, they feel like they’re winning the lottery because they’ve been waiting for this for so long,” she said.
Ms. Irwin first started the company to cater to children. But two years into the business, she started getting calls for seniors. She said, “I was like, wow, [seniors] really need this. For moms, it was a convenience. But for seniors, it’s a necessity. Many are homebound, they have difficulty getting out. So we moved into this market.”
A decade later, she has a phone and online booking system on the Haircuts on Wheels website for bedside service and also operates salons in 12 long-term care homes across the GTA. In addition to Ms. Irwin, Haircuts on Wheels has one person handling operations and a team of 15 hairstylists with their own cars. Ahead of next week’s reopening, the entire staff had returned to the business, Ms. Irwin said.
For Ms. Irwin, providing service to seniors is more than just giving them haircuts. A large part of her work is also to provide companionship and regularly check in with some of her clients.
When COVID-19 forced shutdowns, Ms. Irwin had to shut her business temporarily. But she tried to continue checking in on the mental well-being of her clients. But that proved harder as the pandemic stretched on. During the first shutdown in March, 2020, she checked in on one of her clients, but then lost touch. “In the fall, after the next shutdown, I called her up. It said I had the wrong number. … So I phoned reception, because she was in one of our retirement homes. I said I’m looking for Joan and they said, ‘oh, she died last month,’ " Ms. Irwin said.
After months of having to turn people away owing to public-health restrictions, Ms. Irwin is happy to help again. Not being able to get a haircut during repeated shutdowns has been frustrating for many. She said, “I had a couple of people call me and say, if you don’t come soon, I’m going to have to get a lawn mower for my hair.”
