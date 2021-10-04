 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Halifax PE fund SeaFort raises $110-million from wealthy families, EDC

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Rob Normandeau, President of SeaFort Capitol, in Halifax on March 25, 2012.

PAUL DARROW/The Globe and Mail

Halifax-based SeaFort Capital Inc. launched a $110-million private equity fund on Monday that unites investors from across the country with two of Atlantic Canada’s wealthiest families.

SeaFort, founded in 2012, announced it closed the first round of fundraising for its second PE fund with backing from Winnipeg’s Jessiman family, Crown corporation Export Development Canada (EDC), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal. Investors in the new fund also include the Sobey and McCain families, who invested in SeaFort’s first fund nine years ago.

SeaFort expects additional investors will contribute to the new fund and plans to raise a total of $160-million, with the money earmarked for buyouts of industrial and service businesses across Canada. SeaFort currently owns five businesses in its first fund, including two equipment rental companies and trucking company Jardine Transport Group. To date, investors in the first fund have more than tripled their money.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are thrilled to be partnering with such a strong group of investors,” said Rob Normandeau, SeaFort’s president. Prior to founding SeaFort, Mr. Normandeau was president of Halifax-based investment company Clarke Inc. for seven years. He said: “We have identified and will continue to identify mid-sized Canadian businesses that provide compelling investment opportunities.”

Wealthy families typically make their fortunes in one business – in January, the Jessiman clan sold one of Canada’s largest trucking companies, Bison Transport Inc., to Winnipeg-based James Richardson & Sons Ltd. – then look to alternative assets such as private equity as a way to preserve and expand their portfolios. Peter Jessiman, head of Winnipeg’s Jessiman Family Investments Inc., will serve as chair of the advisory committee for the new SeaFort fund.

McCain Foods chairman Scott McCain, whose 64-year-old New Brunswick-based company is the world’s largest producer of frozen potato products, said in a press release: “SeaFort will continue to demonstrate its Atlantic Canadian values and will invest in businesses across the country to help them grow for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

EDC’s mandate is to help Canadian businesses expand globally. In a press release, EDC senior vice-president Dan Mancuso said: “We see SeaFort Capital as a strategic partner for EDC that will enhance opportunities for mid-market companies both in Atlantic Canada and across the country.”

SeaFort’s advisers on the new fund are law firms Torys LLP and Stewart McKelvey LLP.

When private-equity funds first launched in the 1970s, their backers were primarily pension plans and endowments with long time horizons on their investments. Over time, wealthy families also embraced private equity as a way to build their fortunes while reducing the risks that come with public market holdings.

For fund managers, these entrepreneurial backers and their networks are often a source of potential investments. For example, Toronto-based Altas Partners has an advisory board that features representatives of families in Canada, the United States and Europe, all of whom are managing second- and third-generation wealth. The country’s largest private-equity fund managers, such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Onex Corp., have built sales teams dedicated to covering family offices.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies