Halifax PE fund SeaFort raises $110-million from wealthy families, EDC

Halifax-based SeaFort Capital Inc. launched a $110-million private equity fund on Monday that unites investors from across the country with two of Atlantic Canada’s wealthiest families.
SeaFort, founded in 2012, announced it closed the first round of fundraising for its second PE fund with backing from Winnipeg’s Jessiman family, Crown corporation Export Development Canada (EDC), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal. Investors in the new fund also include the Sobey and McCain families, who invested in SeaFort’s first fund nine years ago.
SeaFort expects additional investors will contribute to the new fund and plans to raise a total of $160-million, with the money earmarked for buyouts of industrial and service businesses across Canada. SeaFort currently owns five businesses in its first fund, including two equipment rental companies and trucking company Jardine Transport Group. To date, investors in the first fund have more than tripled their money.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with such a strong group of investors,” said Rob Normandeau, SeaFort’s president. Prior to founding SeaFort, Mr. Normandeau was president of Halifax-based investment company Clarke Inc. for seven years. He said: “We have identified and will continue to identify mid-sized Canadian businesses that provide compelling investment opportunities.”
Wealthy families typically make their fortunes in one business – in January, the Jessiman clan sold one of Canada’s largest trucking companies, Bison Transport Inc., to Winnipeg-based James Richardson & Sons Ltd. – then look to alternative assets such as private equity as a way to preserve and expand their portfolios. Peter Jessiman, head of Winnipeg’s Jessiman Family Investments Inc., will serve as chair of the advisory committee for the new SeaFort fund.
McCain Foods chairman Scott McCain, whose 64-year-old New Brunswick-based company is the world’s largest producer of frozen potato products, said in a press release: “SeaFort will continue to demonstrate its Atlantic Canadian values and will invest in businesses across the country to help them grow for the benefit of all stakeholders.”
EDC’s mandate is to help Canadian businesses expand globally. In a press release, EDC senior vice-president Dan Mancuso said: “We see SeaFort Capital as a strategic partner for EDC that will enhance opportunities for mid-market companies both in Atlantic Canada and across the country.”
SeaFort’s advisers on the new fund are law firms Torys LLP and Stewart McKelvey LLP.
When private-equity funds first launched in the 1970s, their backers were primarily pension plans and endowments with long time horizons on their investments. Over time, wealthy families also embraced private equity as a way to build their fortunes while reducing the risks that come with public market holdings.
For fund managers, these entrepreneurial backers and their networks are often a source of potential investments. For example, Toronto-based Altas Partners has an advisory board that features representatives of families in Canada, the United States and Europe, all of whom are managing second- and third-generation wealth. The country’s largest private-equity fund managers, such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Onex Corp., have built sales teams dedicated to covering family offices.
