 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Halifax startup Groundhog reaches settlement to end trade-secrets lawsuit against U.S. blockchain company

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Halifax crypto-payment startup that sued a New York blockchain company last year, alleging it stole trade secrets, has reached a settlement to end the court action.

BlockCrushr Inc., which operates as Groundhog, was set to launch a product in August, 2019, that would enable consumers to make recurring payments using cryptocurrencies. But in documents filed in U.S. District Court in New York last year, Groundhog alleged that ConsenSys Inc. and affiliated companies – which hosted Groundhog staff in its accelerator in 2018 and promised a US$100,000 investment – launched an identical product called Daisy Payments the day before Groundhog’s own planned launch.

Groundhog had alleged that ConsenSys’s actions side-swiped the Halifax company, creating an “unfair advantage” gained by using Groundhog’s trade secrets, and sought damages for “willful and malicious conduct,” among other issues. ConsenSys was founded by Joseph Lubin, the Canadian co-founder of the Ethereum cryptocurrency.

Story continues below advertisement

However, after a review of the evidence provided during the discovery process, BlockCrushr conceded its claims were without merit and it dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, ConsenSys said in a statement. The parties have now settled, with BlockCrushr paying ConsenSys a confidential sum, ConsenSys said.

A one-paragraph document filed with the court Tuesday said only that the parties had jointly stipulated to a dismissal of the action with prejudice, “including all claims and counterclaims,” with each party bearing their own legal fees and costs.

“This is an important and complete victory for ConsenSys and illustrates the value of aggressively combatting meritless claims,” Tibor Nagy, a lawyer representing ConsenSys, said in a statement.

Richard Cipolla, a lawyer with Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP who represented Groundhog, declined to comment.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies