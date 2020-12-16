Hamilton, Moncton housing markets highly vulnerable to correction, CMHC says

Hamilton and Moncton’s housing markets are highly vulnerable to a correction, the federal housing agency said on Wednesday.
In its quarterly assessment of the country’s housing situation, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Hamilton, Ontario and Moncton, New Brunswick, were showing signs of overheating with home prices increasing to the point of being overvalued.
Both cities’ housing markets moved from a moderate degree of vulnerability in the second quarter to the highest level in the third quarter ending in September.
“Price acceleration and overvaluation imbalances are evident in both markets,” CMHC said in its report.
After a brief lull when the pandemic started, home sales across the country soared with buyers seeking bigger spaces and competing fiercely for houses across most of the country. The shortage of properties for sale and increased competition has driven up prices of houses in the major cities, as well as the suburbs and vacation areas.
Overall, CMHC said the country remained in a moderate degree of vulnerability during the first six months of the pandemic. Canada’s most expensive cities, Toronto and Vancouver, also stayed at the moderate level, along with Ottawa, Halifax and Victoria. Montreal and Regina moved from low to moderate in the third quarter.
CMHC said the tighter market conditions contributed to rise in home prices in several cities, “beyond what could be justified by the fundamental drivers of house prices such as income and population growth.”
