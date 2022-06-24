A Hamilton youth who stole $48 million in cryptocurrency from an American entrepreneur, in what police say was the biggest such hack of a single person, received no jail time on Friday but was banned from digital assets for a year.

The young man, who was 17 at the time of the offence in 2020 and cannot be named under Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act, had reached a deal with prosecutors and was given a year’s probation with a condition of not transacting in crypto.

The international spans multiple agencies, including the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Secret Service, and highlights ever-growing security issues and the increasing prominence of digital assets in today’s online world.

The youth pleaded guilty to one count of theft over $5,000. In a joint submission that Justice Joe Fiorucci accepted, the defence and prosecution recommended no jail time in part due to the one year the youth already spent in custody.

Defence lawyer Luka Rados told the court the youth has struggled with anxiety and mental health and has had to drop out of traditional school but is now poised to complete secondary education and wants to eventually work in cybersecurity.

“Someone having been involved in a massive cryptocurrency hack now becoming a security expert is a fitting way for this case to come full circle,” Mr. Rados said.

The youth appeared remotely, with the court’s computer screen facing away from the public. He addressed the court and apologized directly to the victim, an entrepreneur and investor based in California named Josh Jones.

“I intend to move forward only in a positive direction,” the youth said.

Court heard that it was possible that the youth had worked with another person, but it is unclear if authorities are pursuing the matter further.

About 94 bitcoins, worth roughly $2.5 million, would be returned to the victim. While the parties are scheduled to return to court to deal with “outstanding property,” it is unclear how much of the $48 million would be recovered.

Hamilton police announced in November of last year they’d arrested the teen for a so-called “SIM swap” attack, in which perpetrators trick telecommunications companies into porting over victims’ cellphone numbers to SIM cards they control.

Access to a cellphone number frequently grants access to other accounts, such as e-mail, whose log-ins are often dependent on two-factor, text-message authentication.

Perpetrators are often young men who spend a lot of time in insular online cultures. They sometimes steal short or one-word usernames, such as “@y” on Twitter, which signal early adoption and can both command clout and sell for thousands. They also sometimes fish for passwords to cryptocurrency, whose transactions are considered irreversible.

Oftentimes, though, SIM swapping is done purely for personal gratification, with celebrities as targets.

The victim in the case, Mr. Jones, was an early investor in bitcoin and has had hands in web hosting, aviation and animation. A podcast describes him as the “richest, goofiest, most confident yet normal-seeming person who was a bitcoin pioneer.”

Court heard that the Hamilton youth took control of Jones’s phone number on the T-Mobile network, broke into Jones’s e-mail and was then able to access his cryptocurrency wallet on Blockchain.com.

Hamilton police, which initially pegged the stolen amount at $46 million, said the teen was identified as the hacker after the stolen cryptocurrency was used to buy a username considered rare in the gaming community, which was linked to an address. The Globe’s source says the username was “God” on PlayStation Network.

The defence’s Mr. Rados told the court the ensuing arrest was “highly dynamic” and “aggressive,” with the youth’s door kicked in. “The memory of that night is burned into [the youth’s] mind and has been the cause of some post-event stress,” Mr. Rados said.

Hamilton police have declined to elaborate on the heavy-handed response on a minor accused of nonviolent offences. But records obtained under freedom-of-information law from another police force show the teen had been the target of at least one “swatting” attempt, in which a prankster would call in a false threat at someone else’s address to elicit a response from a tactical team. People are sometimes swatted as a result of disputes in some online circles.

