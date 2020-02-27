HBC chair Richard Baker wins shareholder backing to take Canada’s oldest retailer private

Open this photo in gallery The flagship Hudson Bay Company store is pictured in Toronto, in a Jan. 27, 2014, file photo. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Hudson’s Bay Co. executive chairman Richard Baker won shareholder approval to take Canada’s oldest retailer private, as he attempts to overhaul the unprofitable department store chain out of the glare of the public eye.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of Mr. Baker’s privatization offer of $11 per share at a special meeting on Thursday morning.

HBC said 98.3 per cent of all votes cast were in favour of the deal. Because Mr. Baker and his allies controlled 57 per cent of the stock, the deal required approval from the majority of the remaining share owners. That passed with 94.5 per cent approval.

The approval comes after HBC was forced to reschedule its December vote to revise its bid documents because of insufficient disclosure. Mr. Baker also had to sweeten his proposal to win over the company’s largest dissident shareholder, Catalyst Capital Group.

HBC ends its second run as a publicly traded company at a time when department stores are struggling to survive amid the growth of e-commerce and steep discounting.

The company, which has 89 of its namesake stores as well as 42 luxury Saks Fifth Avenue shops, is currently updating HBC by getting rid of hundreds of underperforming brands and trying to make it easier for customers to find products in its vast retail spaces.

It’s a sharp turn of events for Mr. Baker, a private equity real estate investor who was initially praised for his vision after he bought HBC in 2008 and took it public in 2012.

He had the foresight to off-load the business’s Zellers discount stores to Target Corp., sold the main HBC property in Toronto to real estate company Cadillac Fairview and invested heavily in upgrading HBC stores and going digital.

By 2015, the stock neared $30 per share. But as the company underperformed, the stock fell as low as $6.22 last year.

Some analysts and dissident shareholders pushed Mr. Baker to sell or redevelop HBC’s prime real estate including its Saks Fifth Avenue building in Manhattan.

They pointed to HBC’s own reports that touted the value of its properties, including an eye-popping multibillion-dollar appraisal for the Manhattan Saks building that was higher than what Mr. Baker paid for the entire luxury department store chain.

In the end, Mr. Baker decided to take HBC private again and locked up support from his allies representing 57 per cent of the outstanding stock.

The deal required support from the majority of the remaining shareowners, giving Catalyst a good chance of blocking the vote.

The private equity company run by financier Newton Glassman had amassed a 17.5 per cent stake in HBC after Mr. Baker’s proposal was unveiled last summer.

Catalyst accused Mr. Baker and HBC of grossly undervaluing the shares, shoddy disclosure and not acting in the interests of all shareholders. Catalyst filed a complaint with the Ontario Securities Commission, which eventually ordered HBC to postpone the meeting so shareholders could get more detailed bid documents.

Today’s privatization deal of $11 per share is lower than the value that HBC went public with at $17 per share in 2012.

