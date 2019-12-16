 Skip to main content

Report on Business

HBC delays shareholder vote on take-private bid after Friday’s OSC ruling

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A man exits a Hudson's Bay department store in Toronto on June 6, 2016.

Chris Helgren/Reuters

Hudson’s Bay Co. is delaying a shareholder vote on a takeover offer by a group led by the retailer’s executive chairman following a ruling last week by the Ontario Securities Commission.

The special meeting of shareholders was set for Tuesday.

The Ontario regulator granted a request last week by dissident shareholder Catalyst Capital Group for an order to require HBC to amend its management information circular regarding the bid.

The regulator said the shareholder vote could not proceed until the circular was changed and distributed.

The company says it plans to schedule a new date for the postponed meeting as soon as practicable.

The group led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker has offered $10.30 per share for the retailer, however Catalyst has offered $11 per share.

