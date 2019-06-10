Hudson’s Bay executive chair spearheading bid to take retailer private

Richard Baker, executive chairman of Hudson’s Bay Co., is leading a group that is making a $9.45-a-share cash offer to take the retailer private.

As well, Toronto-based HBC, which owns its namesake and luxury chain Saks Fifth Avenue, has a deal to sell the roughly half of its European operations that it still owns to its partner overseas for about $1.5-billion, a source familiar with the situation said. .

The proposed transaction represents a premium of 48 per cent to HBC’s closing share price of $6.37 on Friday and a premium of 39 per cent to its 20-day average closing price, the company said in a statement on Monday. The purchase price is also equal to the price agreed to by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board for the sale of its entire block of approximately 10 per cent of HBC’s outstanding common shares in January. The shares have dropped significantly since then.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we continue to believe in HBC’s long-term potential, it has become clear that the significant challenges, risks and uncertainties facing HBC in the rapidly evolving retail environment are best addressed in a private market setting,” Mr. Baker said. “Our all-cash proposal would provide HBC’s public shareholders the ability to realize immediate and certain value for their shares at a substantial premium while transferring the risks and uncertainties facing HBC to the Continuing Shareholders.

“We believe that improving HBC’s performance will require significant time and patient long-term capital that is better suited in a private company context without the emphasis on short-term results and returns.”

The company, which has struggled with weak results, has been divesting underperforming divisions and stores, including its Gilt.com flash-sale fashion site, while closing some U.S. Lord & Taylor and Saks OFF 5th outlets and all 37 Home Outfitters outlets in Canada. Last month it said it is considering selling its entire U.S. Lord & Taylor chain.

But its shares have continued to slide as it looked to realize the value of its real estate. Its shares were halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange Monday morning.

The proposed take-private deal would depend on the closing of the sale of HBC’s half-interest in its European real estate joint venture and 49.99 per cent stake in its European retail joint venture to SIGNA, HBC’s partner overseas.

More to come