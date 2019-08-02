 Skip to main content

Report on Business HBC panel finds chairman’s take-private bid inadequate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

HBC panel finds chairman’s take-private bid inadequate

Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A special HBC panel has deemed a take-private bid led by chairman Richard Baker inadequate.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

A special panel of Hudson’s Bay Co reviewing a $1.74 billion take-private bid for the retailer, proposed by chairman Richard Baker and a group of shareholders, said the offer was inadequate based on an initial analysis.

The Baker-led consortium, owning 57 per cent of Hudson’s Bay, had offered to buy the struggling retailer for $9.45 per share in June.

Shares have since surged more than 50 per cent and gone past Baker’s bid, closing at $9.79 on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Activist shareholder Jonathan Litt had lambasted the bid as “woefully inadequate” then, saying the company was worth double what the group was offering.

He had also asked the committee of independent directors reviewing the bid to hire an independent investment bank to evaluate the value of Hudson’s Bay’s real estate and retail banners.

In July, private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc offered to buy a near $150-million stake in Hudson’s Bay, and said it would oppose Baker’s take-private proposal.

The special committee on Friday said it was not in a position to make a recommendation on Catalyst’s offer to buy up to 14.85 million shares of Hudson’s Bay at $10.11 per share.

The committee and its financial advisors expect to meet with representatives of various shareholders next week to discuss the buyout proposal and Catalyst Capital’s offer.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter