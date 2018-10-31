HBC, RioCan in talks to redevelop Vancouver property

Hudson's Bay Co.'s prized Vancouver retail property is no longer for sale and the department store chain is considering redeveloping the prime real estate with its joint owner RioCan.

HBC and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had been in talks to sell the property to Chinese billionaire Zheng Jianjiang, the chairman of Chinese manufacturing firm Ningbo Sanxing Electric, The Globe and Mail reported in May.

But that deal fell through over the summer, sources said. Now HBC and RioCan, one of Canada’s largest retail landlords, are in early stage talks to redevelop the cream terracotta standalone building in the heart of Vancouver.

“We are looking at a possible redevelopment with HBC but we have not made any decision” RioCan chief executive Edward Sonshine said in an interview. When asked if the property was off the market, Mr. Sonshine said: “It is not currently on the market.”

HBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The retailer, which runs its eponymous department store chain along with Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor and others, had put the Vancouver property on the auction block earlier this year in an attempt to cash in on the hot commercial real estate market.

It had been under pressure to make money off its suite of top real estate properties by either redeveloping the department stores into offices or apartments or selling the real estate.

And HBC had already succeeded in getting a big price for its flagship Lord & Taylor store in Manhattan. That property was sold for nearly $1.1-billion to private equity firm Rhone Capital and coworking company WeWork, which is expected to convert most of the store into its head office.

But the Vancouver property was much more complicated than the Lord & Taylor real estate because it is heritage building and the space was pretty much spoken for.

HBC had planned to lease back the property and use the bottom four floors for retail and sublease the top two floors to WeWork. That would have made it difficult to redevelop the property by adding more floors or turning the retail space into offices or residential space. Because of its heritage status, the building could not be demolished.

It is not known why Mr. Zheng pulled out. The billionaire, which owns a small retail property in Vancouver, had offered to pay about $600-million, sources had said.

But his interest in the HBC real estate came after the Chinese government cracked down on large acquisitions of foreign real estate.

The capital constraints has curbed Chinese buyers, which over the past few years have been responsible for 40 per cent of foreign real estate acquisitions.

Now that HBC and RioCan are talking about redeveloping the property, it could be easier to make changes. Mr. Sonshine and HBC executive chairman Richard Baker have a history of working together. In early 2015, the two companies formed a real estate joint venture with HBC as the majority owner. That joint venture also owns HBC’s key properties in Ottawa and Montreal.

One of the options include RioCan buying the entire Vancouver property, sources said. Mr. Sonshine declined to comment further on the property.