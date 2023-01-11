Hudson's Bay Co. says the head of The Bay, its online marketplace division, is retiring this month.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Hudson’s Bay Co. says the head of The Bay, its online marketplace division, is retiring this month and that the current president of Hudson’s Bay, which oversees Canadian retail stores, will take on the additional role.

The retailer says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, who came on as president of Hudson’s Bay last September, will lead efforts to transform and improve both the digital and in-store performance of the retailer after Iain Nairn retires.

HBC separated its 86 stores into a separate division from its website in 2021.

Nairn, who is stepping down as president and CEO of The Bay, was appointed president of Hudson Bay’s before the split, in January, 2020.

Richard Baker, executive chairman of HBC, thanked Nairn in a statement and said he was confident Hwang-Judiesch could help improve the retailer’s performance.

HBC did not give a specific reason for Nairn’s retirement but notes it comes after a 46-year career in retailing.