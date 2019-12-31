HBC shares surge on reports that Baker may raise bid

Hudson’s Bay Co. shares jumped 16 per cent on Wednesday following reports that executive chairman Richard Baker was proposing to raise his controlling shareholder group’s bid to privatize the retailer.
Retail industry publication Women’s Wear Daily reported the Baker group and dissident shareholder Catalyst Capital Group Inc. were near an agreement to support a higher offer, according to sources.
Separately, Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, said Mr. Baker had approached Catalyst and other minority shareholders about “potentially” sweetening his offer to $11 a share from the current bid of $10.30. There are said to be no “substantive” talks, however.
A spokesman for the Baker group said it had no new information to report. A Catalyst spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
HBC jumped $1.36 to $9.53 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and was halted briefly due to a circuit-breaker interruption, which occurs when an individual security moves wildly.
The Baker group controls 57 per cent of the stock and, for the offer to be successful, a majority of the minority-held shares must be voted in favour. The other controlling shareholders are Rhone Capital LLC, Hanover Investments (Luxembourg) SA and Abrams Capital Management LP.
Catalyst, which has a 17.5-per-cent stake in HBC, had raised concerns about the Baker group and HBC’s sale process with the Ontario Securities Commission earlier this month and previously proposed its own $11 offer. The OSC ordered HBC to postpone a shareholder vote on the bid that had been set for Dec. 17, and amend its takeover circular to include several additional details.
Catalyst, the Toronto private-equity fund, is among minority shareholders that have criticized the offer as undervaluing HBC’s real estate assets.
