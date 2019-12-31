 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

HBC shares surge on reports that Baker may raise bid

Jeffrey Jones Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hudson’s Bay Co. shares jumped 16 per cent on Wednesday following reports that executive chairman Richard Baker was proposing to raise his controlling shareholder group’s bid to privatize the retailer.

Retail industry publication Women’s Wear Daily reported the Baker group and dissident shareholder Catalyst Capital Group Inc. were near an agreement to support a higher offer, according to sources.

Separately, Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, said Mr. Baker had approached Catalyst and other minority shareholders about “potentially” sweetening his offer to $11 a share from the current bid of $10.30. There are said to be no “substantive” talks, however.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesman for the Baker group said it had no new information to report. A Catalyst spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

HBC jumped $1.36 to $9.53 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and was halted briefly due to a circuit-breaker interruption, which occurs when an individual security moves wildly.

The Baker group controls 57 per cent of the stock and, for the offer to be successful, a majority of the minority-held shares must be voted in favour. The other controlling shareholders are Rhone Capital LLC, Hanover Investments (Luxembourg) SA and Abrams Capital Management LP. ​​

Catalyst, which has a 17.5-per-cent stake in HBC, had raised concerns about the Baker group and HBC’s sale process with the Ontario Securities Commission earlier this month and previously proposed its own $11 offer. The OSC ordered HBC to postpone a shareholder vote on the bid that had been set for Dec. 17, and amend its takeover circular to include several additional details.

Catalyst, the Toronto private-equity fund, is among minority shareholders that have criticized the offer as undervaluing HBC’s real estate assets.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies