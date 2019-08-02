HBC special committee deems bid from chairman inadequate

The special committee of Hudson’s Bay Co.’s board says its early assessment of a $1-billion privatization offer from the retailer’s executive chairman and his allied investors shows that it is too low.

In a statement on Friday, the five-director special committee said it had engaged real estate appraisers and planning consultants to help evaluate the offer from executive chairman Richard Baker, whose group controls 57 per cent of HBC shares.

“Based on initial analysis completed to date by its financial advisor and other factors, the special committee has communicated to the shareholder group that the price of $9.45 per common share offered in the shareholder group proposal is inadequate,” the committee said.

The assessment, which comes before the committee is due to issue its final fairness opinion, backs up criticism by some of HBC’s minority shareholders, who have complained that the offer does not reflect the value of the chain’s real estate holdings in Canada and the United States.

Catalyst Capital Group Inc., Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC and Sandpiper Group are among dissidents calling the offer inadequate.

The committee also said it was not in a position to issue a formal assessment of an offer for a minority shareholding from Toronto-based Catalyst, but it urged shareholders to exercise caution.

It noted that it does not offer the protections of a full-blown takeover bid. Catalyst has offered to buy up to 14.8-million HBC shares for $10.11 apiece in an effort to amass about 8 per cent of the outstanding stock.

Among its concerns, the Catalyst offer does not subject it to liability for any misrepresentations that would be accounted for in a formal takeover bid. In addition, shareholders would not get the right to withdraw shares tendered within 10 days, if circumstances change.

The committee noted that the Catalyst bid is due to expire on August 16, which is before it is expected to issue a final assessment of the Baker group privatization offer.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Baker called the Catalyst bid “coercive,” saying it risked depriving other shareholders of cashing out of their investment in HBC.

