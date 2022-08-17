This file photo shows a Zellers outlet in St. Thomas, Ont. HBC said Wednesday it plans to revive the brand with locations inside Bay stores by next year.GEOFF ROBINS/The Globe and Mail

Discount retailer Zellers is making a comeback.

Hudson’s Bay Co. announced on Wednesday that it is planning to open Zellers locations within its Bay department stores, starting early next year. The revival of the brand is happening more than a decade after HBC unloaded the store leases for the faltering chain to American retailer Target Corp., and wound up the business.

The company did not specify how many Zellers locations it plans to open, but said in a statement that Zellers will have a presence in major cities across Canada. HBC also did not say how much floor space the Zellers shops would take up inside its department stores, since plans for the locations are still in progress.

“We have plans to grow the footprint as we progress,” spokesperson Tiffany Bourré said.

The company is also launching an e-commerce site for Zellers, the first time the off-price brand has sold goods online. The chain will sell product categories including housewares and furniture, toys, pet accessories and clothing, and Zellers will launch products under a private-label house brand.

Three years after the firm NRDC Equity Partners acquired HBC in 2008 for $1.1-billion, executive chairman Richard Baker inked a deal with Target to sell the majority of the Zellers store leases – 189 in total – for $1.8-billion. Target’s launch in Canada would famously falter just a few years later.

The Zellers stores that were not purchased by Target mostly closed down by 2013, though a few locations remained.

HBC has been testing the waters for a comeback of the brand, opening two pop-up Zellers locations inside Bay stores in Burlington Ont. and Montreal last year.

The Bay’s chief digital officer, Adam Powell, will lead the Zellers business as it expands.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.