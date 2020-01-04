 Skip to main content

Report on Business

HBC’s Baker ups bid for retailer, wins backing from Catalyst

Jeffrey Jones Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter
Hudson’s Bay building on Queen Street near Yonge Street in Toronto, December 12, 2019.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Catalyst Capital Group Inc. said it reached an agreement with Hudson’s Bay Co. on a transaction to take the retailer private for $11 a share, ending a long-running battle between the investment firm and a group led by Hudson’s Bay executive chairman Richard Baker.

Catalyst said it will vote its stake of 32.2 million shares of Hudson's Bay, or about 17.5 per cent of the company, in favour of a transaction that will see the company buy out minority shareholders for $11 a share in cash.

Mr. Baker and other shareholders had previously tabled an offer to buy out minority shareholders for $10.30 a share. But Catalyst and other investors opposed the deal, arguing it didn’t reflect full value for the retailer and its real estate assets. Shares of Hudson’s Bay jumped last week on reports that Mr. Baker’s group was considering a new offer of $11 a share for the minority shareholders.

Catalyst managing director Gabriel de Alba said in statement that "given the desire by the continuing shareholders to take the company private through their consortium, we are pleased to support a transaction at $11 per share, which delivers significantly more value for all minority shareholders."

Hudson’s Bay shares closed at $9.88 a share Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, before the Catalyst agreement with Hudson’s Bay was announced late Friday.

“I would like to commend Catalyst on their constructive approach to getting a transaction agreed which we believe is in the best interests of the company and the minority shareholders,” David Leith, chairman of HBC’s special committee of directors. The two sides had previously been at odds over the price of the deal.

The company said it intends to hold a special meeting of shareholders to approve the deal in February. ​

