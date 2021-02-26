CPPIB chief executive Mark Machin steps down in the wake of COVID-19 vaccination controversy

Mark Machin, the chief executive officer of Canada Pension Plan’s investment branch, has stepped down after he received a COVID-19 vaccine while in the United Arab Emirates.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the country’s largest pension fund and manages $476-billion on behalf of Canadians. On Thursday, it was revealed that Mr. Machin received his vaccine in Dubai, and is still there with his partner.
“After discussions last evening with the board, Mr. Machin tendered his resignation and it has been accepted,” CPPIB said in a statement.
CPPIB is a federal Crown corporation that operates independently of the federal government, but the federal finance minister is responsible for appointing directors to the CPPIB, after consulting with the provinces.
In its statement, CPPIB’s board noted that the pension fund relies on a skilled, experienced and professional team. “Leadership is, therefore, fundamental to meeting our objectives on behalf of Canadians and we take that responsibility of leadership very seriously.”
