Cannabis plants grow in a production facility in Simcoe, Ont. Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Canada’s cannabis industry is hoping a long awaited review of the legislation that permitted the use and sale of pot will help the sector stave off more financial difficulties.Tara Walton/The Canadian Press

More than 300 days past the legislated date, Ottawa said it will finally commence the long-awaited review of the Cannabis Act in order to measure the impacts of legalization on health outcomes.

Announced at a press conference by Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett on Wednesday, the review will assess the impact of the Act on public health, focusing on the consumption habits of young persons, and the effect of cannabis on Indigenous communities.

The review - expected to take 18 months - will also consider the illicit marketplace, addressing any regulatory burdens on industry, and past criminalization of cannabis.

While the industry’s financial viability will be considered by the panel, “the main focus is the safety and the health of Canadians,” Mr. Duclos said. “This is a priority. Everything else is secondary to securing the health and safety of Canadians.”

Morris Rosenberg, former president and CEO of the scholarship-granting Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, will chair the panel. Mr. Rosenberg, a lawyer, was deputy minister of Health Canada from 2004 to 2010 and also served as deputy minister of justice and deputy attorney general of Canada. Health Canada is still recruiting the four other members of the group.

The review of the act was intended to take place last October, three years after legalization. Mr. Duclos said the delay owed to Health Canada " triple-checking” with leaders in public safety, public health and the cannabis industry.

“We decided to wait few more months to make sure that we did three things better,” he said. “First, independence, second, scope; and third, the engagement. This is an independent committee and it has the freedom and capacity to do anything it wants in terms of this legislation. If you look at the legislative scope of the review it was a lot more narrow, but we heard from many experts, leaders in the field it was the right thing to do to broaden it out.”

Omar Khan, senior vice president of corporate affairs at cannabis retailer High Tide Inc., said “it’s unfortunate that the review itself has been delayed by a year, because during that year, the cannabis industry in Canada has gone through turbulent times. We’ve seen industry layoffs. We’ve seen many businesses fold and go bankrupt.”

In a series of tweets after the announcement, Mr. Khan said some in the cannabis industry can’t afford to wait 18 months longer. “Let’s hope Health Canada can expedite the process and that Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada can get the long-promised cannabis strategy table running soon so that urgent challenges facing the industry can be addressed.”

For George Smitherman, chief executive officer of the Cannabis Council of Canada, the national industry association representing cannabis companies, the announcement comes at a critical time for the industry. Companies continue to face pressure from the illicit market as well as excise taxes, provincial distributor mark-ups and regulatory fees.

“I’m working with a sector that has no capacity for games,” Mr. Smitherman said. His association has long called for a broad scope that includes the financial impacts of the act and its regulations on the financial viability of licence holders.

Mr. Duclos said Thursday the review will indeed include the excise tax.

“If [the] review of the Cannabis Act has any modicum of economic perspective, the truth will shine through,” tweeted Dan Sutton, the founder and CEO of B.C.-based TantusLabs. “[The] excise policy was based on a fundamental miscalculation at the core of its assumptions. No firms, even commercial success stories, are generating survivable income.”

Many in the industry are hoping the review will include an increase in the concentration limits on THC in edibles and other cannabis products. Currently, edibles are limited to 10 milligrams of cannabis per item. This limit has widely been seen by those in the industry as a barrier to attracting cannabis users who can access more potent products from the illegal market.

High Tide’s Mr. Khan said his company often loses customers for this reason: “They just walk out the door,” he said.

Charlie Bowman, chief executive officer of Ottawa-based cannabis producer Hexo Corp., said the review should find ways to educate the public on the health benefits of cannabis. To do this, it should loosen the restrictions on communicating with the public. Currently, advertising and promotion of cannabis products is tightly controlled.

Moreover, he said, the government should work to standardize how data is collected and tests are conducted within the industry, such as tests for the content of THC in a sample of cannabis. Currently, there is no single standardized methodology to conducting such tests.

“The government and producers should be focusing on helping customers understand the product and use it correctly,” Mr. Bowman said. “Credibility comes from having good data.”

With files from Vanmala Subramaniam