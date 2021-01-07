Health Canada delays drug-pricing reforms, citing COVID-19 challenges for manufacturers

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Health Canada delays drug-pricing reforms, citing COVID-19 challenges for manufacturers

Adina Bresge
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prescription pills are shown in Toronto, Nov. 5, 2017. Health Canada says it's delaying the implementation of long-awaited changes to Canada's drug-pricing regime by another six months.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Health Canada says it’s delaying its long-awaited overhaul of drug-pricing regulations by another six months.

While pharmaceutical manufacturers and patient advocates welcomed the decision, they say the federal government needs to go back to the drawing board for Canada to stay competitive in the global marketplace for medical innovation.

A Health Canada spokesman confirmed to The Canadian Press that the rollout of regulatory changes that would give Canada’s drug-pricing watchdog sweeping new powers has been pushed from Jan. 1 to July 1.

Story continues below advertisement

In an e-mail, Geoffroy Legault-Thivierge said the delay is intended to give pharmaceutical companies more time to adjust to new reporting requirements while dealing with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stakeholders involved in the consultation process were notified of the change on Dec. 30, two days before the amendments were set to take effect, Legault-Thivierge said.

The postponement marks the latest setback in the years-long battle over the federal plan to recalibrate how the arm’s-length Patented Medicine Prices Review Board calculates fair drug prices.

Canada pays some of the highest prices in the world for patented medicines, Legault-Thivierge said, and the new regulatory regime will allow the review board to rein in surging costs.

But drug manufacturers and patient advocates have condemned the changes on the grounds that they could stifle scientific innovation and reduce access to medical therapies.

Dara Jospe, an associate lawyer at the Fasken law firm who specializes in pharmaceutical regulation, says the fight is far from over as court challenges threaten to undermine one of the three key tenets of the federal framework.

“These changes are a really big deal to industry, and when they come into effect, there will be sort of an overnight impact, which is why it’s being attacked on multiple grounds and through multiple channels,” Jospe said.

Story continues below advertisement

The prices review board was first created 30 years ago to ensure companies do not use monopolies to charge excessive costs for patented medicines.

To conduct these assessments, the quasi-judicial board compares prices with those in a list of other countries. Under the new regime, two of the highest-paying countries, the U.S. and Switzerland, will be removed from the list, and new nations will be added, which Jospe said could substantially alter the board’s pricing determinations.

The amendments also introduce new economic factors into the review board’s calculations that could dramatically lower the maximum list price when a new drug enters the Canadian market, she said.

There are also new requirements that would compel drug manufacturers to disclose third-party rebates, including deals that give provincial drug programs discounts for buying in bulk, said Jospe.

Legault-Thivierge, the Health Canada spokesman, said federal and Quebec courts have upheld most of the amendments, but struck down provisions relating to third-party rebates.

The COVID-19 crisis is also revealing cracks in the new drug-pricing regime, said Chris MacLeod, a Toronto lawyer and founder of the Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Society.

Story continues below advertisement

MacLeod said burdensome drug-pricing measures could cut Canada out of the latest COVID-19 vaccines and treatments being developed around the world.

These regulatory hurdles pose a particular threat to patients with rare diseases, who could be denied access to life-changing therapies if companies can’t turn a profit in Canada, said MacLeod.

The president and CEO of the Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders echoed these concerns, warning that “draconian” restrictions on drug prices won’t solve Canada’s budget problems.

Durhane Wong-Rieger said authorities should be looking to eliminate other forms of waste in the system, such as over-prescribing, rather than putting Canadians’ health in the hands of cost-cutting regulators.

Clinical trials in Canada have dwindled since the amendments were first unveiled in 2019, Wong-Rieger said, and as uncertainty over federal regulations continues, that trend could have deadly consequences.

“All we’re begging for is the opportunity to have open dialogue with all the stakeholders at the table,” she said.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies