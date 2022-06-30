Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos announces new food labeling in Ottawa on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Canada will require that companies add nutrition warnings to the front of pre-packaged food with high levels of saturated fat, sugar or sodium, starting in 2026.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Ground meats will not require a warning label under Health Canada’s new nutrition labelling policy, the government announced Thursday.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that its long-awaited policy – which will require labels on foods that are high in sugar, salt or saturated fat – will come into effect in January, 2026. And following weeks of mounting concerns from the meat industry, Ottawa’s plan announced Thursday marks a reversal on its initial position that would have required such labels on ground meats.

“There were some proposals to distinguish between the two,” said Mr. Duclos on Thursday morning – referring to ground and whole meats.

“But in the end, for clarity and avoiding all sorts of confusion – and to treat the two types of meat equally – we ended up with this result, which I believe is a result that both farmers and consumers will appreciate.”

An earlier version of the proposal from Health Canada exempted whole cuts of meats from the policy, though ground meats were not exempted, on the basis that those are “minimally processed.” Until earlier this month, Health Canada had stood by its position – sparking outcry from the meat industry and Conservative politicians in the process.

But in a briefing for reporters in advance of the press conference, Health Canada staff said that it made the last-minute decision to exempt ground meat to avoid confusion for customers. A Health Canada official said that the feedback they’ve received on their initial proposal was that labels for ground meat would cause confusion or create the mistaken impression that ground products are nutritionally inferior to whole cuts.

About a quarter of Canadian adults are categorized as obese. Diet-related chronic illness and obesity is a leading cause of morbidity in this country, and the reason behind some 36,000 deaths each year. According to Health Canada, diet-related disease causes our health-care system $28-billion annually.

The current “nutrition facts” table on food products, meanwhile, has long been criticized as poorly designed, inconsistent and confusing.

Because of this, the federal government announced in 2016 that it would put in place the warning label system for prepackaged foods. The labels will be required for all foods that contain more than 15 per cent of the daily recommended intake of sugar, salt or saturated fat.

The design Health Canada settled on features a black-and-white magnifying glass, with the “High in” nutrient (salt, sugar or saturated fat) in bolded text.

In a statement, Heart & Stroke CEO Dough Roth applauded Health Canada’s announcement to move forward with the policy. “Adding a clearly visible and easy to understand symbol on the front of these products will help people quickly spot foods high in sodium, sugars or saturated fat,” he said.

“This is especially true for those [including] seniors, people with low literacy, people with poor eyesight and those who speak languages other than English or French.”

In Israel, where similar labels are already in use, surveys have shown that over half of its residents say the program has changed their buying habits. In Chile, the program has led to food purchases that are, on average, 37 per cent lower in salt, and 27 per cent lower in sugar.

And in the latter country, the number of food products that were required to bear the label was “significantly reduced” in the years following the policy’s implementation – suggesting that food companies reformulated their products as a result.

Aside from ground meat, the proposal announced this week allows for exemptions for a number of other food products too, including many dairy items (most cheese and plain yogurts), as well as foods with “healthy fats” (like nut butters and seeds).

It also allows for exemptions on practical or technical grounds, such as products that come in very small packages, like coffee creamers or mini chocolate bars. Foods sold at farmers markets and roadside stands, too, will be exempt.

