Health experts urge caution as business leaders demand loosening of travel rules

The Canadian Press
People leave the airport after arriving at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on March 16, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Health experts are urging caution after business leaders called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial premiers to ease air travel restrictions.

CEOs from 27 major Canadian companies wrote an open letter Thursday calling for a “measured” reopening of the skies that would see travel resume across all provinces and between select countries.

Passengers on international flights must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in Canada and interprovincial travel is banned in five provinces.

The demand comes as provinces begin to ease confinement measures, reopening stores, restaurants and schools and allowing larger social gatherings.

Paul Pottinger, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, says big business should follow the lead of Health Canada and the World Health Organization, which has highlighted a surge of infections in parts of the U.S. and China due to more relaxed lockdown rules.

Tim Sly, an epidemiologist and professor emeritus at Ryerson University’s School of Public Health, supports a gradual easing of air travel restrictions on countries with low infection rates, but notes that the epidemic can flare up quickly and only a small fraction of Canadians have immunity.

