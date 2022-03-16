The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) recorded an 11.3-per-cent return on investments for 2021.

While the mark is slightly below its 2020 return and trails other major Canadian pension plans’ 2021 numbers, the HOOPP return is one of the best in its history relative to the benchmark investment portfolio it compares itself to, CEO Jeff Wendling said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.

The 60-year-old plan, which serves 420,000 Ontario health care workers at 620 employers, closed the year with $114.4-billion in assets and said its funding ratio – which compares its assets with the future benefits it owes members – was 120 per cent at yearend.

HOOPP’s 11.28-per-cent return in 2021 topped its 8.59 per cent benchmark – what a similar portfolio should have been expected to return. The pension said its 10-year return was 11.06 per cent.

Like many other large Canadian pensions, HOOPP had a banner year in private equity, which typically uses debt to fund investments in companies that do not trade on public stock markets. HOOPP’s private-equity portfolio returned 23.65 per cent in 2021.

HOOPP’s portfolio of publicly-traded stocks returned 20.11 per cent, while its real estate and infrastructure portfolios returned 12.52 per cent and 14.18 per cent, respectively.

Its credit investments - non-bank loans to companies - returned 4.67 per cent, while its fixed income category, which includes bonds, fell 1.89 per cent. Rising interest rates mean declining bond prices.

HOOPP does not report benchmarks by asset class. Mr. Wendling said, however, that every asset class outperformed its benchmark in 2021.

For HOOPP, 2021 continued a strategy shift that has occurred as Mr. Wendling took over from his predecessor Jim Keohane in April of 2020, as the seriousness of the COVID-19 problem was becoming clear.

The plan has been very focused on North America and Western Europe, but has slowly added more emerging-market exposure. It’s also been building up its programs for investing in infrastructure and real estate as it’s reduced exposure to bonds.

That’s helped in an inflationary environment, Mr. Wendling said.

“We’re at the point now where we’re looking at relatively high inflation for some period of time and concerns about global growth,” he said. “I think we’ve got a well-diversified portfolio to ride out the difficulty ... and if we did see sizable selloffs and assets as we saw in the financial crisis, we would look to be buyers. We like to be when buyers when others may need to be sellers.”

In 2020, HOOPP ended a long-running strategy of selling “put” options based on the value of major stock exchanges and using the proceeds to invest in bonds.

HOOPP instituted the options strategy after the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Buyers of the options had the right to sell HOOPP derivatives based on the values of major stock indexes. The put options only had value if markets fell - but they rose consistently until 2020.

“Equity markets were obviously at much, much lower levels than they are today, and we sold long-term protection and took in very, very sizeable premiums,” Mr. Wendling said. The options were expiring in 2020 and 2021, and some were unwound early, but not “dramatically early,” he said.

HOOP also said Wednesday it would join several other major Canadian pensions in committing to achieving “net zero” carbon emissions in its portfolio by 2050. Mr. Wendling said HOOPP is still developing interim targets for carbon reductions.

In addition, in 2021, HOOPP introduced a $1 billion allocation to climate change equities.

HOOPP’s 2021 returns are in line or behind the other members of the “Maple Eight” big Canadian plans that have a calendar-year fiscal period.

Ontario Teacher Pension Plan, with $221-billion in assets, reported an 11.1-per-cent return for 2021. Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, with $419.8-billion in assets, posted a 13.5-per-cent return.

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, with $121-million in assets, has reported the highest return at 15.7-per-cent.

Alberta Investment Management Co. will report later in the year.

