Hedge fund ADW urges Canada’s GFL to divest its environmental solutions business

Hedge fund ADW Capital Management on Wednesday urged GFL Environmental GFL-T to sell its environmental solutions (ES) business and position itself as a pure-play waste management firm.

New-York based ADW, which owns 1.7 million shares of GFL, also asked the Canada-listed waste management company to consider all inbound third-party acquisition offers.

“We cannot think of any reason why the company would explore any other path than to sell its ES division. While we would be in favor of an “outright” sale of the entire company, we recognize the scope and scale of such a transaction,” ADW said in a statement.

GFL shares were trading at $37 on Wednesday. The company has 42 times forward profit estimates, above industry multiple of 14.61. The company was not immediately available for a comment on Wednesday.

In the latest reported quarter, the company reported flat revenue growth and a net loss of $172.8-million.