Henniges Automotive Holdings Inc. says it will close its Burlington, Ont., plant which makes vehicle sealing systems by the end of the year.

The company says the factory employs 220 people who are represented by the Workers United Canada Council.

Henniges Automotive says it will consolidate its operations to existing facilities and expects no disruption in supplying existing or future programs.

It says by optimizing its footprint it will continue to be competitive and support its customers.

Henniges Automotive makes sealing systems for doors, windows, trunks, lift gates, sunroofs and hoods as well as encapsulated glass systems for automakers.

It has facilities in North America, Europe and Asia and has more than 9,000 employees worldwide.