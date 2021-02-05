Héroux-Devtek beats expectations even as profit and revenue fall

Open this photo in gallery A Héroux-Devtek employee works at the company's manufacturing facility in Quebec. Handout

Héroux-Devtek Inc. beat expectations even as its profit and revenue in its most recent quarter fell compared with a year earlier.

The maker of aircraft landing gear says it earned $8.5 million or 24 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $8.7 million or 24 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $150.3 million, down from $157.3 million a year earlier.

The company says defence sales rose 21.1 per cent to $101.8 million in the quarter compared with 84.1 million a year earlier, while civil sales fell 33.7 per cent to $48.5 million compared with 73.2 million.

On an adjusted basis, Héroux-Devtek says it earned 26 cents per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 24 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 16 cents per share and $140 million in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

