An investor in HEXO Corp. has called for a board overhaul as the Gatineau-based cannabis producer’s share price continues to tumble.

Adam Arviv, who owns a two-per-cent stake in the company, announced in a Thursday press release that he plans to nominate five new directors - including himself - to HEXO’s eight-person board in an effort to turn around “underachieving company’s disappointing performance.”

HEXO’s share price has been in freefall, plummeting more than 90 per cent in the last twelve months, as the company has faced debt woes, reputational issues, regulatory scrutiny, and a shakeup in its senior ranks. HEXO shares, which trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange, were flat on Thursday morning in Toronto.

“The market has spoken loudly and HEXO shareholders have made it clear that they have no confidence in the direction of the company,” Mr. Arviv said in the press release. “Without monumental change, HEXO shares will continue their unrelenting descent.”

In the three months ended October 31, HEXO posted a net loss of $117-million on $50-million in revenue. The company faces a severe debt issue as it attempts to repay a US$327-million convertible loan that was used to fund its $925-million purchase of private cannabis producer Redecan Inc. in May.

HEXO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Arviv, who runs a Toronto-based investment firm called KAOS Capital Ltd., has prior experience in the cannabis industry. He co-founded BRN Group, a cannabis consulting company, and Green Growth Brands, a defunct cannabis retailer that filed for creditor protection in May, 2020.

Mr. Arviv’s nominees are Mark Attanasio, Craig Bromell, Rob Godfrey, and Aidan Rasalingam.

