Cannabis producer Hexo Corp. warned shareholders on Friday that it does not have enough cash flow to cover future debt payments and is exploring ways to raise new financing.

The company said that while it has sufficient funding for working capital requirements, its cash on hand is not sufficient to support funding its future growth plans and repay its senior secured convertible debt. New financing could take the form of public or private equity or debt instruments, supplemented with operating cash inflows from operations, the company said.

In its recent audit of the Ottawa-based cannabis company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP said Hexo has suffered losses from operations “and has financial liabilities that may require significant cash outflows over the next twelve months.”

The auditors raised a going-concern warning, calling Hexo’s existing funds and operational cash flow “not sufficient” to cover a variety of repayments.

The company’s financing issues follow a $144-million public offering in August, 2021, to satisfy its expansion needs and to pay the cash portion of its recent $925-million acquisition of Redecan, an Ontario-based cannabis company. Hexo also recently acquired 48North Cannabis Corp. for $50-million in stock, and Zenabis Global Inc. for $235-million.

Now, some analysts are calling the company’s deteriorating capital structure a result of its overzealous growth goals.

While it’s not uncommon for businesses in the cannabis space to be short on cash, Hexo has a track record of diluting shares, said Alberta-based ATB Capital Markets analyst Frederico Gomes.

“I think that doing three acquisitions quite rapidly and trying to focus on integration got in the way of their focus on operations. They got a little distracted,” Mr. Gomes said.

Hexo announced record revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter of $38.7-million, a 71-per-cent increase over the past quarter. This figure includes includes Zenabis’s revenue for the first time, and compares with $27-million the year before.

Andrew Carter, director of St. Louis-based investment banking company Stifel, said the quarterly revenue beat his firm’s estimates, and the $6.8-million Zenabis contribution was higher than expected.

However, Mr. Gomes said that without the revenue from recently acquired Zenabis, the company’s net sales would have declined.

Meanwhile, net revenue for the 2021 fiscal year grew 53 per cent to $123.5-million from $80.6-million in 2020.

Hexo posted a net loss of $67.9-million in the fourth quarter, compared with $169.5-million in the same quarter last year.

Hexo did not report its cash-flow numbers, but ATB Capital Markets estimates the company has a negative cash flow of $48-million for the past quarter.

Hexo shares, which in May peaked at around US$10, fell 11 per cent on Friday to close at US$1.49 on the Nasdaq exchange.

Mr. Carter attributed the drop since May to the company’s “toxic” convertible debt structure.

To finance its recent acquisitions and business needs, the company in May raised US$327.6-million through a senior secured convertible note, due May 1, 2023, from an institutional lender.

The deal included a redemption feature allowing the bondholders to elect to have Hexo redeem part of the debt in either debt or equity. However, a restriction stipulated that once the share price dropped below US$1.50, the company could no longer redeem its debt with shares and would have to pay instead in cash.

Alternatively, Hexo could ask the bondholder to lower the price limit again. The initial volume-weighted average price attached to the deal was US$5.00, negotiated down to US$1.50 on Oct., 22, 2021.

Mr. Carter said analysts have been voicing concerns about the debt financing since it was first announced in May.

“I think we underestimated how bad it was. We didn’t realize they would be up against the wall like this,” he said. “They have put equity holders in a bad position.”

Hexo chief financial officer Trent MacDonald told analysts on Friday that the company understands the risk the note holds “and we take it very seriously.”

Analysts also warned about the company’s declining market share. In an August statement, Hexo claimed that, if it was successful in acquiring 48North and Redecan, it would become the top cannabis-products company in Canada by recreational market share.

However, analysts have noted the company’s slipping market share. RBC Capital Markets analysts Douglas Miehm and Sahil Dhingra said data they looked at suggested that Hexo’s market share in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario dropped from 16 per cent to 13 per cent between March and August.

