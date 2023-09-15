Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week in business and investing: Canadians owe a staggering amount of money, as evidenced this week by a report from Equifax Canada. The agency, which said Canadians’ credit card balances hit an all-time high in the second quarter, also note that delinquencies aren’t rising as fast as expected in the face of high inflation and high interest rates.

Meanwhile, a cybersecurity attack took down another Canadian website, a sports drink company filed bankruptcy protection, and Airbnb shares jumped on the news the company booked a spot in another stock market index.

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Sept. 15.