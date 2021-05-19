 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Higher energy efficiency rules for appliances could raise costs, industry group says

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Washer and dryers are displayed at the Home Depot store in Londonderry, N.H. on July 11, 2019.

Charles Krupa/The Associated Press

An industry group says federal government plans to tighten energy efficiency standards on home appliances will lead to fewer models, longer wait times and higher costs.

A directive to make the Energy Star certification mandatory for all new home appliances starting in 2022 was included in a mandate letter to the Natural Resources Minister in 2019, and the department is now in the process of developing the regulations.

In an online presentation on the issue obtained by The Canadian Press, the department says the more stringent standards would reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and lead to cost savings for consumers over the lifespan of an appliance.

But Meagan Hatch with the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers Canada says the industry is already struggling with pandemic-related shortages that have caused lengthy wait times for some models.

She says making the Energy Star label a requirement by next year will worsen the existing appliance shortfall, remove most entry-level models from store shelves and force consumers to choose from a smaller selection of more costly washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers and dishwashers.

The industry group says Canada represents a small fraction of the appliance market, and is calling on Ottawa to work with the Biden administration to harmonize energy efficiency regulations on both sides of the border.

