Workers package mushrooms at the Highline Mushrooms farm, in Leamington, Ont., on April 14, 2016.Mark Blinch/Reuters

Farm groups say they’re fearful the highly contagious Omicron variant could severely stress Canadian food production.

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture says the industry had a chronic labour shortage before the arrival of COVID-19.

Production at dairy farms, greenhouses, and mushroom farms could be affected if large numbers of employees need to stay home sick.

In 2020, outbreaks of COVID-19 at meat packing plants in Alberta sickened hundreds of workers and resulted in temporary plant shutdowns that left Western Canada’s beef slaughter capacity at about 25 per cent of normal.

Canadian Cattlemen’s Association president Bob Lowe says there have been no interruptions yet at meat plants this time around, but the industry is watching with fingers crossed.

Lowe says he hopes the move by some provinces to reduce isolation periods to five days for vaccinated, COVID-positive workers will reduce strain on the agriculture industry.

