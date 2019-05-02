Highway 407 investors, including CPPIB, may match OMERS bid for SNC stake

Spain’s largest construction company and Canada’s biggest pension plan are expected to increase their stakes in Ontario’s Highway 407 by trumping a $3.25-billion offer for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.'s holding in the toll road – a move that demonstrates the value of infrastructure to institutional investors.
Montreal-based SNC struck a deal in early April to sell 10 per cent of the 108-kilometre highway to the OMERS pension plan for $3-billion, with an additional $250-million of performance-based payments. SNC plans to use a portion of this cash to pay down debt, and will continue to hold a 6.8-per-cent stake in the highway.
The two other shareholders in Highway 407 – Spain’s Ferrovial S.A. with 43.2 per cent and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 40 per cent – have the right to match any offer for the SNC stake, an option that expires after 30 days. SNC announced financial results on Thursday and said in a press release: “SNC-Lavalin has been informed that a Highway 407 ETR shareholder may exercise its right of first refusal.”
Ferrovial, which has a $24-billion market capitalization, and the $368-billion CPPIB have not disclosed their plans, but sources familiar with the negotiations said the two investors are expected to each take a portion of SNC’s stake in Highway 407. The toll road consistently turns in strong financial results, with revenues that rise in step with inflation and predictable maintenance costs. Institutional investors such as pension plans are buying infrastructure such as toll roads as an alternative to fixed-income investments.
A spokesperson for CPPIB declined to comment Thursday on the fund’s intentions for its Highway 407 investment, and a Ferrovial spokesperson also declined to comment on Thursday.
Fund manager Stephen Jarislowsky, a former director of SNC, is pushing the engineering company to hold a shareholder vote on the decision to sell its stake in Highway 407. Mr. Jarislowsky, founder of Montreal-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd., said the toll road "is one of the finest investments that I know, as it is quasi government-guaranteed, plus enjoys the full growth of the traffic around Toronto.”
If Toronto-based OMERS loses out on its planned investment in Highway 407, the pension plan will walk away with approximately $80-million for its troubles. On Thursday, SNC said that if the OMERS transaction does not close, it will pay the fund a “break fee” of 2.5 per cent of the purchase price.
SNC’s decision to sell 10 per cent of Highway 407 meant the company is selling a larger portion of its stake in the toll road than the roughly 7 per cent originally planned, underscoring the balance-sheet stress that forced the engineering firm to slash its dividend by about 65 per cent earlier this year.
SNC faces charges of bribery and fraud related to business dealings in Libya from 2001 to 2011. Federal prosecutors have so far declined to invite the company to negotiate a settlement on those charges in order to avoid a lengthy trial. That decision set off a political row in Ottawa that has cost Prime Minister Justin Trudeau two cabinet ministers, a top aide as well as a senior bureaucrat.
In 1999, Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government sold Highway 407 for about $3.1-billion. The toll road has been significantly expanded over the past two decades. Based on the value of SNC’s stake, the highway is now worth $32.5-billion.