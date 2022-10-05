Tim Hortons, one of Hockey Canada’s most high-profile sponsors, has informed the organization that the brand is pulling support for all men’s hockey programming for the 2022-23 season.

That means that Tim Hortons will have no sponsorship presence in the World Junior championship tournament this winter.

“We’ve communicated to Hockey Canada on many occasions that the organization needs to take strong and definitive action before it can regain the faith and trust of Canadians,” Michael Oliveira, Tim Hortons director of communications, wrote in a statement Wednesday. “We’re deeply disappointed in the lack of progress that Hockey Canada has made to date.”

Tim Hortons made the announcement on the same day that the sport’s two largest provincial associations, Hockey Quebec and the Ontario Hockey Federation, said they would pull support from Hockey Canada. Both said Wednesday that they are refusing to send registration fees to the national sports organization because of concerns over its handling of an investigation into alleged sexual assault.

At federal hearings in Ottawa on Tuesday, MPs pressed Hockey Canada for information on how money was paid for settlements of sexual assault lawsuits. Hockey Canada’s interim chair Andrea Skinner defended the organization and told members of parliament that it was being treated as a “scapegoat” for a societal problem.

The announcement follows the beginning of the latest hearings in Ottawa over alleged sexual assaults in the sport, during which Hockey Canada’s leaders have been pressed to explain how money was paid for settlements of sexual-assault lawsuits.

Hockey Canada approached sponsors about ousting some of its top officials

Hockey Canada sought to change public narrative on sexual assault case: board meeting notes

A Globe and Mail investigation Monday revealed that Hockey Canada created a second multimillion-dollar fund, built with player registration fees, to protect its various branches from sexual-assault claims. The organization did not disclose to parents and players how their money was ultimately being used.

Tim Hortons, which is owned by Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International, is one of a number of sponsors that suspended support for Hockey Canada in June amid the scandal. Others include Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Tire, Telus and Esso.

Tim Hortons will continue to provide funding for youth hockey programs, and Canada’s women’s and para hockey teams, Mr. Oliveira wrote in the statement.