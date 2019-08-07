 Skip to main content

Report on Business Home Capital beats earnings expectations

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Home Capital beats earnings expectations

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Home Capital Group Inc. beat expectations as its earnings surged in the second quarter.

The alternative mortgage lender says it earned $31.9 million or 53 cents per diluted share for the period ended June 30, up from $29.6 million or 37 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings grew 56.8 per cent to 58 cents per share, from 37 cents per share in the prior year.

Story continues below advertisement

Net interest income rose 3.7 per cent year over year to $97.5 million from $84.1 million.

Home Capital saw mortgage originations rise by $50 million or four per cent to $1.28 billion while loans under administration climbed 1.7 per cent to $22.9 billion.

The Toronto-based lender was expected to post 51 cents per share in adjusted earnings on $94 million in net interest income.

The company says conditions in the Canadian real estate market should continue to support stable, profitable growth for the rest of 2019.

“We have made substantial progress in our operations in the first half of 2019,” stated CEO Yousry Bissada.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
Untitled Document