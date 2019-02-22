 Skip to main content

Report on Business Home Capital profit rises on increased mortgage originations

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Home Capital profit rises on increased mortgage originations

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The entry to Home Capital Group's headquarters is seen at an office tower in the financial district of Toronto on May 1, 2017.

Chris Helgren/Reuters

Home Capital Group Inc. says its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its mortgage originations climbed 85 per cent.

The alternative mortgage lender says it earned $35.8 million or 46 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $30.6 million or 38 cents per share in the same quarter in 2017.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 43 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Story continues below advertisement

Mortgage originations for the last three months of 2018 totalled $1.61 billion, up from $872.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, provisions for credit losses amounted to $3.9 million or 0.10 per cent of gross loans, compared with $3.4 million or 0.09 per cent for the same period in 2017.

In its outlook, Home Capital says it expects that the early signs of stabilization in the Canadian real estate market will persist for much of 2019.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter