Home Capital Group Inc., a non-bank mortgage lender, said it received an unsolicited takeover offer from an unnamed bidder, but the company’s board of directors has rejected the proposal.

Early Monday Home Capital HCG-T disclosed the all-cash offer, which the company described as “non-binding” and “conditional,” and also rejected it because the board said it is “not in the best interests of the company or its shareholders.”

Home Capital disclosed that it received the takeover proposal after it commenced a recently announced share buyback plan. That program started one week ago on August 8. The company also said this is the second time it received a non-binding proposal from the same bidder, and the first one was made with a takeover partner.

Under the buyback plan Home Capital is looking repurchase $115-million worth of its common shares, or roughly 11 per cent of its outstanding stock. The offer range for this program is $25.20 to $28.60 per share, and Home Capital said the takeover offer is higher than $28.60 per share.

Home Capital’s stock has dropped nearly 40 per cent since November, 2021, and the company’s shares now trade for less than their book value. On Friday Home Capital’s shares closed at $28.47.

Home Capital’s shares have been very volatile one over the last decade and at their current level they are trading for roughly the same price as mid-2013.

Home Capital used to be Canada’s clear leader in “near-prime” mortgage lending, but the company was pushed to the brink of insolvency in 2017 following allegations that management misled investors about fraud in its mortgage broker channel.

Near-prime customers are those who cannot get mortgages from the major chartered banks for a variety of reasons, such as having a volatile income or a lower credit score. Many of its clients were new immigrants with short credit histories in Canada, or self-employed workers who find it harder to prove their incomes – both growing demographics.

Home Capital ultimately stabilized itself, with help from an equity infusion by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and its shares soared last year as the housing market boomed. However, its 2021 high near $45 per share was still nearly 20 per cent lower than its all-time high set in 2014.

With files from James Bradshaw

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.